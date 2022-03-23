CISCO, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Hundreds filled the Mountain Top Church Wednesday to pay respects to fallen Eastland County Sheriff’s Deputy Sgt. Barbara Fenley, who was killed Thursday in the Eastland Complex wildfires.

Sgt. Fenley served 19 years in law enforcement before her unexpected passing. At the time of her death, she had been directing residents out of Carbon as wildfire quickly spread in the rural community.

Numerous family members were present to hear Sgt. Fenley’s colleagues pay tribute. Law enforcement officers from all over the state of Texas closely rivaled the number of locals at the afternoon memorial, with deputies from as far away as El Paso traveling to make the memorial service.

Sgt. Fenley was regarded by speakers as a caring, compassionate woman. She was a true servant of her community, says Eastland County Sheriff Jason Weger.

“John 15:13 says there’s no greater love than to lay down one’s life for their friends, and Sgt. Fenley was a friend to all of us,” says Sheriff Weger.