Hundreds to attend West Texas Young Professionals Summit

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Hundreds of young professionals from around the region will be attending the 2021 West Texas Young Professionals Summit on Thursday.

The Summit, a convention of sorts, is being billed as a day full of intentional and professional growth. It’s an event hosted by Abilene Young Professionals, a program of the Abilene Chamber of Commerce.

The keynote speaker is motivational speaker Marcedes Fuller. Along with hearing Fuller, attendees will have several breakout session options focused on different areas of growth.

Day of tickets are still available at the door. The event starts at 11 a.m., TODAY.

KTAB and KRBC are proud sponsors of the West Texas Young Professionals Summit.