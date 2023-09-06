TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Tuesday night storm knocked out power for several neighborhoods in the county, and even damaged some structures. Taylor Electric Cooperative said more than 1,000 customers were still without power Wednesday morning.

As of 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, close to 700 Taylor Electric customers were without power. However, in a Facebook post, the power provider said its outage map was down, “due to the damage at headquarters.” The damage Taylor Electric referred to is shown below:

Most of these power outages appear to be in west Taylor County. The outage map indicates more than 350 customers without power between Merkel and View. According to a US power outage tracker, 37 AEP Texas customers in Taylor County are without power as well.

In the meantime, there are a number of cooling shelters available to those in need: View Baptist Church – 250 Boynton Road, Abilene; Heritage Hall – 111 Taylor Street, Merkel; Tye Community Center – 105 Scott Street, Tye.