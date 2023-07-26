MERKEL, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – We usually see cows and horses in West Texas, however, out in Merkel you might see something a little more on the wild side: Hippos. But, what does it take to care for these giants in West Texas?

The board game “Hungry Hungry Hippos” was a staple for many kids who grew up in the late-70’s and beyond. For owner of West Texas Wildlife Preserve Marcus Hemker, that phrase means something a little different.

It wasn’t long ago that Hemker rescued two hippopotamuses from a closing zoo in Puerto Rico. Now, the hippos in their 50s call Merkel their retirement home.

“It is quite amazing to have them, but they are definitely big animals,” Hemker said, “and, they definitely eat us almost out of house and home everyday.”

Pippo and Cindy are 54 and 57 years old now, past their prime breeding ages, so they will live a relaxing life in their tank and large pasture. However, the problem is, these hungry, hungry hippos don’t settle for little, multi-colored plastic pellets.

“Pippo loves his salad every morning, and we want to keep providing that,” explained Hemker. “However, we’re feeding them just over 200 pounds a day. They’re getting cabbage, sweet potatoes, carrots, apples, and alfalfa. That’s everything just to maintain their body.”

That 200 pounds of food a day doesn’t even account for the other 1,000 animals – both birds and mammals – Hemker breeds on his property. The birds get fed roughly 200 mice per day, and the mammals receive upwards of 2,000 pounds of grain.

If you translate those 200 pounds of hippo food to money, Hemker said that’s roughly $20,000 a year just to feed his two-ton retirees.

That’s why he is seeking community help through the form of the “Black Tie White Rhino Gala” happening in September.

“We want to raise $20,000 to help us to continue to feed these guys, because that will truly help feed the hippos for about a year,” Hemker implored. “We also want the community to feel a part of giving these guys a good home after coming all the way from Puerto Rico to us. We want them to be a part of giving them the good home and quality of life they deserve.”

All the funds of the Black Tie White Rhino Gala will go directly into feeding the animals, as well as building a new insulated barn for future hippos and rhinos. More details on the gala and how funds will be spent can be found here.

However, that isn’t the only news coming from the West Texas Wildlife Preserve. They also allowed us to introduce their now week-old giraffe calf. Hemker said as a part of the fundraiser gala, attendees can participate in a naming contest for the young female.