EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) announced the removal of an I-20 overpass in Eastland County in about two weeks.

According to a press release from TxDOT – Brownwood District, it’s the I-20 overpass at CR 235 (Desdemona Boulevard) that will be removed on Tuesday, August 23.

While the over pass is being deconstructed, all interstate traffic from about half-a-mile west of CR 235 to half-a-mile east of CR 236 (Blundell Street) will be detoured to the frontage roads.

Traffic patterns on both frontage roads will be restricted to one direction of travel during the removal.

TxDOT – Brownwood District: I-20 overpass in Eastland County to be removed, TxDOT encourages patience & alternate routes (Aug. 9, 2022)

TxDOT said it anticipates the work to be done within one day, but work may have to continue into the evening hours.

If you typically take these routes, you should expect delays that day. You should also consider an alternate route, if possible.

As always TxDOT encourages drivers to drive with caution, avoid distractions and obey road signs.