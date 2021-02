MERKEL, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Traffic is being redirected on Interstate 20 near Merkel after two 18-wheelers slid onto the access road.

The crashes happened Wednesday night on eastbound I-20 near mile marker 270 after the drivers reportedly lost control and slid off the interstate.

Crews are redirecting traffic from the access road on the south side of I-20 as they clean up.

There were no reported injuries.

This is a developing story and will be updated as additional information becomes available.