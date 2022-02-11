ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Not everyone gets to compete in the Olympics, or even go to the Olympics, much less at the event’s original home in Athens.

Former Abilene High School student Jonathan Johnson became the first African American runner from the Key City to compete in a Track and Field Olympic event in 2004.

Johnson competed in the men’s 800 meters race at the Summer Olympics in Athens, Greece. This was a vision that he says he put out into the universe.

“I always never set low goals; I always dream big, and that became my reality and my world,” said Johnson.

While a junior at Texas Tech, Johnson qualified for the semifinals in Athens, but did not advance to the finals.

“The hardest thing that I had to do in my whole entire career was just showing up every day and giving 100 percent,” he says.

Although he did not advance to the finals, Johnson says his drive to keep going never left.

“My mom was my driving force. Every time I saw her in the stands, I was like, ‘OK I got this,” said Johnson.

Johnson’s mother Mary Neal says watching her son compete at the Olympics was an experience of a lifetime.

“I seen my son and I just started yelling, ‘Johnathan, Johnathan, Johnathan.’ I was overwhelmed, and I cried because I couldn’t believe it. Watching him going around and turn his head to the side and we know that’s Johnathan down there,” said Neal.

Neal says growing up, Johnson’s time was spent outdoors racing against siblings and friends. Looking back though, it felt more like playtime but was actually the start of his Olympic training.

“When he started running track it was just such a blessing, you know, because most Black folk like us don’t get the opportunity to go to Greece, but we went to Greece and that was my first time, and it was amazing,” Neal says.

Most athletes have their ritual when competing or playing a sport, and Johnson is no different. He says every time before he runs his shoelaces had to be a certain way.

Johnson says he’s thankful that he even had the opportunity to go and because of the support from his family, coaches, and teammates, his athletic legacy now lives on.

“It’s less than like 0.5 percent that will ever be able to call themselves an Olympian, you know, so it’s so rare. It’s such a rarity that to be a part of a unique club, it means everything to me,” said Johnson.

Johnson says going to the Olympics has transformed him into the man he is today and because of his success, he feels as though he’s winning his own gold medal at life.

Now, 18 years later, Johnson is a businessman and an entrepreneur in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.