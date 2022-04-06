TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene woman who was arrested after a high-speed chase and officer-involved shooting Tuesday night in the Big Country says she doesn’t remember how she landed in jail.

Law enforcement officers are gathering information about Tuesday night’s capture of a driver after a high-speed chase that ended in Merkel.

According to the Merkel Police Department and Texas Department of Public Safety, a Texas state trooper attempted to stop a vehicle for speeding on southbound FM 3438.

A passenger got out, but the driver sped away and entered Interstate 20 traveling west, a Merkel police officer firing a gunshot into the car. Speeds reportedly reached 115 miles per hour.

The driver was identified as 24-year-old Drucilla Fields, of Abilene. The pursuit came to an end after the vehicle was stopped with spikes and a brief foot chase.

Fields, speaking from the Taylor County Jail, agreed to do an interview but did not have much to say.

“Well, I have no information to give you because I don’t remember,” said Fields.

With little input from Fields, her side of the story remains unknown. During the interview, Fields claimed that she did not recall anything from the night before.

“All I remember is I was in handcuffs, and I ended up here,” she said.

Fields was taken into custody and charged with evading arrest/detention with a vehicle. She is currently being held in the Taylor County Jail without bond.

Merkel Police Chief Phillip Conklin issued a statement about the discharge of a weapon by the Merkel police officer, stating “pursuant to departmental policy and standard operating procedures, that officer has been placed on temporary administrative leave.”

The shooting is still under investigation.