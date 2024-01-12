ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Dakota Risinger is an Abilene native who went above and beyond at the call of his kids. Risinger’s weight had gradually become more of a problem not only for himself but for his livelihood and his children as well.

He weighed roughly 430 pounds, and after his youngest son accompanied him to a doctor’s visit that wasn’t the most positive about his lifestyle habits, his son confronted him about his weight. Risinger’s son told his father through tears, “I don’t want to lose you…”, and from that moment, he decided to change his life.

For the last two and a half years, Risinger has devoted his life to improvement. In that time, Risinger had gone from his previous 430 pounds to a muscular 208 pounds. Risinger expressed how he previously lived his life through an addiction to food.

“I realized that I had put that in my son’s head that I had chosen that addiction, which is food over him and spending time with him,” Risinger said.

With his drastic weight loss and his decision to continue to live a healthy lifestyle, he expressed how all aspects of his life have become far easier. From spending time with his children to running his own landscaping business, Risinger finds that his success in losing weight translates to how he now approaches life in general. Risinger’s personal trainer and owner of Alpha Aesthetics, Abe Walzer, shared that Risinger is more than just his “fat journey.”

“It doesn’t just transcend in his workouts. It’s everywhere he goes,” Walzer said.

Risinger’s health journey has also had positive effects on his oldest son, Andruw, who is an accomplished athlete. Andruw Villa is a senior at Abilene High and has been breaking track and field records since the age of eight. Villa told us that, while his father had always been a part of his athletic training, now that he has improved himself physically, it allows both to share the field and relive those precious moments from his youth.