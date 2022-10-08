ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Almost ten years ago, Pete Garcia created the only Tejano radio station in Abilene. Now, La Voz 93.3 connects Latinos with the Big Country through music and events.

Garcia said he knew he wanted to own his own radio station one day, and it was important to him to create a Tejano radio station.

“I just felt like there was a void in Abilene. The Hispanic demographic specifically was being under served in a way where, they just didn’t know about things going on in the community, and I thought a radio station could bridge that gap,” said Garcia.

Since the first day Garcia went on air as “Pete the Heat,” La Voz has been able to build a loyal audience all over the Big Country.

In addition to building relationships with members of the city to help organize events for the Latino community, the radio station will celebrate its’ ten year anniversary on November 23.

Garcia said he is hopeful La Voz can be a part of the Abilene community for years to come.