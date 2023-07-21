EASTLAND, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – 14-year-old Kase Kirkland of Early passed away in a four-wheeler wreck on Sunday, July 16. The news of his passing spread quickly as his family says he was a well-regarded young man who made friends wherever he went.

Kase and his mother Jennifer

“He was just silly and crazy, and the life of the party,” said Kase’s mother, Jennifer Kirkland.

Speaking to his character, Kase’s grandfather, Mike Batteas told KTAB/KRBC, “I’m telling you, Kase never met a stranger.”

Kase was an aspiring athlete, having played for the Eastland Mavericks, and was eagerly looking forward to playing for the Early Longhorns in the 2023-2024 school year. His mother even said he had already made friends at the new school prior to his crash.

The fatal wreck happened while Kase was visiting family in Eastland. His mother was home in Early when she got the call. What’s every parent’s worst nightmare quickly became reality for Jennifer.

“My youngest son, Hagen, he calls me and he’s just hysterical. He’s like, ‘mommy, mommy, something happened to Kase. I can hear him screaming and I can’t find him anywhere,'” Jennifer recalled.

Batteas also got the call about his grandson and drove to be with him at that same time. Kase’s father, Brent Kirkland, was there with him doing what he could to save his life as Batteas arrived to render aid.

“[It was the] Longest three-and-a-half, four miles I’ve ever driven. I couldn’t get there fast enough… I tried giving him CPR,” choked Batteas. “I looked at his eyes and they wasn’t dilated. I knew at that time he had left his body and gone to heaven.”

Driving as fast as she could, Kase’s mother said he had already passed by the time she could get to him. The ATV had flipped while he was riding, and he passed on not long after the impact.

“I saw the most horrific image of my child that no parent ever wants to see,” Jennifer thoughtfully described.

Although his passing was sudden, it’s the positive, energetic leader of a young man his mother and family are glad to have known. The memories they share with each other, they said, help them cope with the pain.

Kase with his siblings and cousins

“I think we all just know he made an impact, and even though he’s gone, he’s still going to,” said Jamie Davidson, best known to Kase as ‘Aunt Boo.’

Earlier in July, the family had come together at his grandparents’ house for food and fun. It was there that many heard Kase say a prayer for the last time. His family told KTAB/KRBC it was one they will never forget, emblematic of his faith, love of Christ, and love for those whom he surrounded himself.

“He said a big, bold prayer… He prayed all the way through it,” Batteas shared.

It is this devoted follower of God who the family is proud to hold up as a model young man, and example for us all.

“Because, if every one of them could take a little bit of Kase’s boldness and spread that around, the world would be a better place,” added Jennifer.

Kase’s celebration of life ceremony will be held Saturday, July 22, 2023 at the Marshal Gym in Eastland.