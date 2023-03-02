TYE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A fatal accident just outside Tye Tuesday morning claimed the life of 29-year-old Jennifer Antaya of Sweetwater. Witnesses on the scene immediately rendered aid. Nascar Truck driver and off-duty paramedic Thomas Davenport was passing through the area on his way to Las Vegas when he saw the crash and stopped immediately to render aid however he could.

“I just saw a cloud of dust, like somebody had run off the road and as we got to it the accident was unfolding at the same time… I knew it was a serious accident so we just stopped there and I hopped out to see what, if anything, could be done to help,” Davenport told KTAB/KRBC.

Tye Chief of Police Christopher Selander said they do not yet know what caused Antaya to lose control. Selander said the vehicle was already engulfed in flames when he arrived on the scene. Davenport and another truck driver were able to pull Antaya from the wreckage before the flames overtook her vehicle. Another bystander administered CPR but Antaya had already passed away.

“It’s never easy breaking that news to anyone. There’s no easy way to do that… It lives in your memory for a long time. It’s just truly, truly unfortunate,” Selander expressed.

Davenport said he wishes they could have saved her life, but he does feel everything that could have been done, was done.

“Everyone there did everything that they could have done, so It doesn’t make it any easier, but it does give a little peace of mind,” Davenport shared.

Chief Selander commends the quick action taken by bystanders. Each of them charged into a dangerous situation with the intent to help in any way they could.

“I tell you what they did, a great thing. The women that were there, the men that were there, by pulling her out so she didn’t catch fire,” Selander said.

Witnesses report that Antaya may have been traveling at a high rate of speed at the time of the accident, although Selander said the cause of the wreck is still under investigation. Davenport added that all those who came to help are now sending their hearts and prayers out to Antaya’s friends and family.

“It’s obviously a tough time and my thoughts are with those folks,” expressed Davenport.

Word of her passing has received multitudes of comments and prayers online. People reaching out to send their condolences to her family and friends as she leaves four children behind. KTAB/KRBC reached out to her family. They said they are unable to comment at this difficult time.