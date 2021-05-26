‘I want a family that is nice to me and I’ll be nice to them’: 12-year-old Andrew looking for forever family

ABILENE, Texas (KRBC) — Andrew, a very outgoing 12-year-old boy with a bright smile, is looking for his forever family.

Andrew’s favorite colors are red and blue and his favorite food is corn on the cob. He dislikes fish and even just the smell of it makes him feel nauseated.

He enjoys riding bikes, playing baseball, and doing art projects, and wants to go on a boat, ride a horse, and learn how to swim.

“I want a family that is nice to me and I will be nice to them,” Andrew says.

Andrew does really well in school and likes math. He describes himself as funny and likes to tell jokes because he enjoys making people laugh.

He is a great listener and would make an amazing addition to a loving, nurturing, and caring forever family.

Andrew will do well in a two-parent home, and would be most successful in a home without animals.