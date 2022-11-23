ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Former Abilene meteorologist for KRBC, Jason Myers, was devastatingly killed in a helicopter crash in North Carolina, along with pilot Chip Tayag. A former colleague of Myers’ remembers the meteorologist and friend as being ‘positive with a drive for success.’

A North Carolina native, Myers graduated from North Carolina State University and landed his first job as a Meteorologist/ Reporter at KRBC in Abilene. Here, he forecasted on the weekends and reported during the week in 2004 and 2005.

Myers’ former Abilene colleague, Leon Brent, who worked as a KRBC Newscast Producer between 2003 and 2009 said he remembers the drive Myers had early on to succeed in journalism, as he recalled one of his favorite memories in his career.

“He’s [Myers] never done a live shot for breaking news, but he went out and he just sailed right through it,” shared Brent. “It was, it was awesome, I guess I was like a proud father, almost.”

Jason Myers and family, courtesy: Paul Southerland, Myers’ brother-in-law

Brent told KTAB/KRBC when he watched Myers’ first live shot, he knew in that moment he was destined for great things. He said he was overjoyed his old friend had the opportunity to work in his home state of North Carolina and serve the community he knows best.

“You could tell that he was solid, I mean his skills were coming along very nicely so, no surprise, and the fact that he was in North Carolina is no surprise either – that’s basically home for him,” Brent said.

Jason Myers was known by many as a team player and a mentor.

Myers is survived by his wife Jillian, who was his childhood best friend, and their four children together.

Brent said what he will remember most about Myers is his positivity.

“Just energetic – and his youth showed and just rubbed off on everybody,” added Brent.

A funeral service will be held for Myers Saturday, November 26 at 11:00 a.m. at Carmel Baptist Church in Matthews, North Carolina.

Myers’ brother-in-law, Paul Southerland, set up a GoFundMe fundraiser for his newly widowed sister Wednesday. With a goal of raising $15,000, an overwhelming amount of support from everyone who has heard his story raised more than $141,000 overnight.