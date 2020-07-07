ICE: Foreign college students taking all -virtual classes must leave the country

Washington (KVEO)— Officials with the Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP) announced modifications on Monday that will require foreign college students to take in person classes due to the pandemic for the fall semester.

The temporary exemptions states that nonimmigrant F-1 and M-1 students taking classes entirely online at schools may not remain in the United States.

Additionally, those students enrolled in entirely online schools and/or programs will not receive student visas from the U.S. Department of State.

Schools are being required to update their information in the Student and Exchange Visitor Information System (SEVIS) within 10 days of the change if they begin the fall semester with in-person classes but are later required to switch to only online classes.

The new regulations say that U.S. Customs and Border Protection will not permit these students to enter the United States. Active students currently in the country and enrolled in online programs will be required to leave the U.S. or take other measures, such as transferring to a school with in-person education.

F-1 students attending schools operating under in person classes are bound by existing federal regulations.

Eligible F-1 students will be allowed to enroll in a maximum of one class or three credit hours online, according to the new regulation.

F-1 students attending schools that have adopted a hybrid model online and in person classes due to the pandemic will be allowed to take more than one class or three credit hours online.

Schools will be required to certify to SEVP that the program is not entirely online, that the student is not taking an entirely online course load this semester, and that the student is taking the minimum number of online classes required.

These regulations will not apply to F-1 students in English language training programs or M-1 students pursing vocational degrees, who are not permitted to enroll in any online courses.

According to officials, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security will be publishing the procedures and responsibilities in the Federal Register as a Temporary Final Rule.

