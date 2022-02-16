(WCMH) – The original “ripped from the headlines” crime drama is making a comeback: NBC’s classic “Law & Order” will soon be churning out new episodes, according to the network.

Powerhouse “Law & Order” franchise creator, Dick Wolf, who is also behind NBC’s “One Chicago” brand, will be the show’s executive producer.

“There are very few things in life that are literally dreams come true,” said Wolf. “This is mine.”

NBC executives say they are also thrilled about the return of the landmark series.

“‘Law & Order’ is quite simply one of the most iconic shows in television history, and the idea of continuing its legacy and partnering with Dick on an all-new season is nothing short of exhilarating,” said Susan Rovner, Chairman, Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, “This is great news for NBC as well as TV fans everywhere.”

“The return of the flagship ‘Law & Order’ series for a pivotal 21st season is a proud moment for Dick and a proud moment for us, his studio partners,” said Pearlena Igbokwe, Chairman, Universal Studio Group.

The premiere date for what will be Season 21 of the show and details about the cast will be “announced at a later date,” NBC noted in a release.

While there have been numerous “Law & Order” spin-offs over the years, most recently NBC announced “Law & Order: For the Defense,” which was to premiere this fall as part of “Law & Order” Thursday. The concept, which would have turned the tables on the traditional investigation and prosecution storylines ultimately never joined longstanding “Special Victims Unit” or newcomer “Organized Crime” for a full night of “Law & Order” programming.

Former “CSI” showrunner and executive producer, Carol Mendelsohn was originally attached to “For the Defense” along with Wolf, who initially praised the show’s premise.

“This new show is exciting for me personally,” Wolf said. “We spent the last 30 years on shows that played offense. Now it will be great to play defense, and being able to do it with Carol is an honor and an opportunity for both of us to do television that hasn’t been done before.”

The first “Law & Order” hit the airwaves in September 1990 and ran until May 2010. The show received more than 50 Emmy nominations during its time on TV and won the “Outstanding Drama Series” category in 1997.

Wolf began his television career writing for ’80s mega-hits “Hill Street Blues” and “Miami Vice,” which also aired on NBC.