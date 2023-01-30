ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Several Abilene and other Big Country agencies have reported multiple vehicle crashes Monday morning due to icy driving conditions.

Take a look at this wreckage just north of Ballinger:

A KTAB/KRBC crew on-site gathered that, due to the slick road conditions, three vehicles and a boat were involved. This crash happened around 10:00 a.m. Monday on Highway 83 North, and passengers were said to be okay.

At 7:00 a.m., the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) – Abilene announced via Facebook that crews were monitoring and treating roads throughout the district. Reminding that temperatures were below the freezing point of 32°, to slow your speed if you see water on the road.

Around 8:00 a.m., Abilene Police and Fire Departments (APD/ AFD) also took to Facebook to announce that its crews had already responded to 10 crashes by that time.

AFD said, “If you must travel, SLOW DOWN! and INCREASE YOUR FOLLOWING DISTANCE!“

Come 10:00 a.m., the Coleman Police Department also announced on Facebook that roads were getting worse.

Also around 10:00 a.m., a jeep was involved in a single-vehicle crash along Industrial Boulevard and Loop 322 near Mad Coffee. A KTAB/KRBC crew was able to confirm that nobody was injured, but the jeep did crash into a power source, knocking out power to some of the surrounding buildings. APD was on scene to clean up and get the power back up and running.

Stay with BigCountryHomepage.com as we continue to monitor the wintry weather.