Icy roads, past experiences have residents near Winters Freeway nervous about cars crashing into homes

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Icy road conditions in Abilene are making some homeowners near the Winters Freeway nervous.

In the past, several cars have lost control while driving too fast trying to enter the southbound lanes of Winters Freeway from South First Street, which has caused some headaches.

“There’s a bunch of accidents there,” said Hugo Estrada, resident who lives near the freeway.

One particular house on the corner saw its residents move out after it was hit a few months ago.

“Children had just walked in the house when a car came across and went into the garage,” said a neighbor.

Another resident, who wished to remain anonymous, says they have lived there for 20 years, and oftentimes, the tree in their front yard is what saved cars from hitting their house.

“One time it hit the fence, and another time the police were after some kids and it went between the fire hydrant and the pole,” said the homeowner.

So icy days like Abilene is experiencing this week have been making residents more nervous, like Estrada, who says he has seen their neighbors’ houses get hit.

“A car caught on fire over here, there was a truck that turned over on the side over here,” said Estrada.

Estrada attributes the accidents to unsafe drivers.

“They think just because there is bad weather, they are like, ‘Let’s go speed,'” said Estrada.

Nearby resident Jim Cotton says he has asked the city for help.

“They need to put a guard rail, it’s very unsafe whenever we have wet or icy conditions,” said Cotton.

The City of Abilene says this is an issue for the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) to handle. TxDOT had not yet responded to a request for a statement as of time of publishing.