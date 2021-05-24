Idaho man arrested for stabbing at South Abilene bar

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Idaho man was arrested for stabbing a man in his 50’s at a bar in South Abilene.

Isaiah Zuniga, from Greenleaf, Idaho, was arrested Saturday morning around 12:40 a.m., Zuniga was booked into the Taylor County Jail for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

The incident happened at a bar located in the 100 Block of Eplens Ct.

According to police reports, one of the employees at the bar stated that he observed Zuniga stab the victim with a pocket knife and then separated him from the disturbance.

The victim, a Hispanic male in his early 50’s was stabbed during the altercation. He was transported to the hospital to be treated for his injuries, including two lacerations on his right side.

The defendant’s bond was set to $15,000.