Identified: Possible homicide suspect out of San Angelo arrested in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police arrested who was believed to be a recent homicide suspect out of San Angelo Monday evening.

San Angelo police did not immediately confirm the arrest. The following is their statement:

We have not arrested/issued warrants for any suspect involved in the recent San Angelo homicide. Our investigation is ongoing and no further details are available for release at this time.

The man was identified as 29-year-old Joe Martinez.

As first reported Monday by KTAB/KRBC, police arrested the man near the 900 block of Walnut Street after a short pursuit Monday evening.

According to an arrest report from Abilene police, an officer tried to stop Martinez after he matched the description of a Tom Green County homicide suspect. Police said the vehicle he was driving also matched the description from the recent homicide.

After the short pursuit, Martinez was taken into custody without incident. He was found to have an outstanding Possession of Meth warrant.

A passenger of the vehicle was also arrested, but on unrelated drug charges.