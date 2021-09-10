‘If you don’t give me the keys, I’m gonna shoot you’: Rotan man charged with aggravated robbery in Taylor Co.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A Rotan man was arrested Thursday for first-degree felony aggravated robbery after being accused of threatening a woman at gunpoint and then taking the car she was in possession of.

According to court documents, a woman was at her friend’s apartment in Taylor County when Hunter Dakota Kennedy approached her, called her a profane name, and asked if she had a car.

When she told him she had a car but it wasn’t hers and the owner would soon be coming to get it, Kennedy allegedly pushed a gun up against her forehead, called her the profane name again, and told her, “if you don’t give me the keys, I’m gonna shoot you,” the document states.

The woman dropped the keys on the floor and later saw him getting in the car and driving away, according to the document.

The document states Taylor County Sheriff’s Office reported being told Kennedy had said he would not go back to prison and would get in a shootout with police.

He was arrested Thursday and charged with first degree felony aggravated robbery.

Kennedy is currently in Taylor County Jail on $250,000 bond.