If you need a job in Abilene, this is the event for you

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — If you’ve been out and about in Abilene lately, you’ve likely seen “HELP WANTED” signs everywhere. It’s no secret that businesses need workers and workers need jobs – so that’s why the Abilene Chamber of Commerce and the Abilene Industrial Foundation are teaming up for a Hire Now Job Fair this coming Wednesday.

WHO: People seeking jobs

WHAT: Hire Now Job Fair

WHEN: Wednesday, April 28 from 11a-6p

WHERE: Rose Park Recreation Center (2601 S. 7th St.)

The event is free to job seekers and businesses.

Many businesses who have open positions are expected to be at the job fair to meet potential employees. This is the first in-person job fair held in Abilene this year.

Businesses across Abilene have been suffering with a shortage of workforce. Some businesses are having their operations affected due to lack of staff. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) data released for February, job openings are at 7.4 million – 268,000 more than in January. However, a recent survey conducted by the Abilene Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the Abilene Industrial Foundation, local employers are facing challenges finding employees.

“This challenge isn’t unique to our community,” said Doug Peters, President & CEO of the Abilene Chamber of Commerce. Peters also serves as president of the AIF. “However, as the primary voice of business in the Big Country, we’re here to serve and assist members of the business community in any way possible.”

For more information on the job fair or how to participate, please contact the AIF Director of Talent & Development, Marissa Ransted.

KTAB/KRBC is a proud partner of this event.