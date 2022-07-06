ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An early morning structure fire left the new owner of a building, along with his business-owning neighbors, counting their blessings.

The fire broke out just before 5:00 Wednesday morning in the 1100 block of Mockingbird Lane, severely damaging a commercial building. Even though it was an older building, this building was brand new to its latest owner, who bought it two weeks earlier. Now, all that is left is ash, rubble, and a few standing walls.

“The building was a total loss,” said the owner of the building, who wished to remain anonymous.

Planning to fix the building up and rent it out, the new owner has to figure out an all new course of action because there is no roof, or even a back wall.

“I need to take some time and just kind of get a game plan together and digest what’s happened,” the owner told KTAB/KRBC.

Even though he is still in shock, the new owner said he is remaining hopeful that he can get it cleaned out and fix the walls. Above all else, he said he is mostly thankful that no one got hurt.

“You know, I’m a blessed man, and I’m still very blessed,” said the building’s owner.

Previous owner, Bobby Carter, had this building since the 1960’s, and said he hates to see the building in this kind of condition.

“I don’t know,” Carter said. “I’m just real sad.”

Carter could be seen standing in front of what was left of the building, reminiscing on what it meant to him over the years.

Right next-door to this building lies Private Motor Sport’s car lot, which also had some damage. Fortunately, according to employee Rob Hall, the damage was nothing too severe for the business.

“We’ve got some losses in here, but nothing else that’s detrimental to businesses going on next door as well,” said Hall.

The area business owners expressed relief to KTAB/KRBC that the flames weren’t carried into the neighborhood. All the while, they also expressed sympathy towards the building’s new owner.

“Decisions after something like this probably aren’t the best decisions,” the owner said of his building.

The cause of this fire is still under investigation.