‘I’m a cool guy:’ Charming & respectful, 17-year-old David looking for forever family

ABILENE, Texas (KRBC) — David is a respectful and charming young man with a caring personality who is always looking out for others to ensure they are comfortable.

The 17 year old is an introvert who enjoys being a homebody. In his down time, he likes to play video games and listen to music, but he is being introduced to other activities and is learning to open up and socialize.

He always tries his best to get good grades and meet expectations set for himself.

David believes he should be kind and wholehearted in everything he does. He really opens up once he is comfortable and is excited to meet his forever family.

David will thrive in either a two-parent or single-parent home, and will benefit from a parent or parents who are supportive of his educational needs.

He says he would love to have siblings in the home, whether they be younger or older, to play and interact with. He hopes to have a brother with whom he can play video games.

David is eager to be adopted and hopes his family spends time together, maybe even for a game night.

He hopes his forever family has some pets, especially dogs or horses.

When asked to say a few words about himself, David said, “I’m a cool guy.”

To inquire about David, please contact Beverly Hutchins at bhutchins@2ingage.org