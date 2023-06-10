ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – 92-year-old Howard Brown is a practicing preacher and on dialysis. He shared he is counting his blessings, thanks to the help from the Dyess We Care Team.

“I thank Dyess Air Force Base and the good people out there that wanna help, its awesome,” said Brown.

Due to his illness, his daughter said he is unable to keep up with maintenance on his home. All that changed when 38 airmen volunteered to help renovate his home.

“I just want to say thank you very much and glad God has people like you. Incredible, incredibly awesome people. These are heroes,” shared Brown.

The Dyess We Care Team is a volunteer organization focusing on giving back to the community by volunteering their labor for small home renovation projects free of charge. Onesimo Gonzales, 489th maintenance squadron, said its all in an effort to help airmen develop leadership skills and to be part of the community.

“Not only is it good to see all the airmen coming out and helping, but to know that Dyess cares, that their willing to get out here and know the community and do their part,” said Gonzales.

He is eager to see all the hard work pay off.

“To see the end result and know were helping the community, not only do you get that warm feeling but it helps to get the airmen out here too,” added Gonzales.

He added that Brown has some exciting days ahead and celebrates his 93rd birthday at the end of the month.

“To know everything he’s going through and to know its his birthday and finally after a year of waiting, we got to him on his birthday,” said Gonzales.

But Brown said he already received his birthday gift.

“I’m celebrating now, I’m celebrating now. This is wonderful. I thank God for Dyess Air Force Base,” said Brown.