ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Market Street Cashier Jdana Sparks brought home second place for Texas in the 2023 National Grocers Association bagging competition. This was her first time to compete, but not her first time behind the register.

“I was 15 years old and I was in high school and I started at that little school in Clyde,” Sparks recalled.

With 40 years of grocery experience under her belt, Sparks said the competition was a blast to be a part of.

“I’ve been doing this so long, it’s just natural for me,” shared Sparks.

The competition took place on February 28 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Sparks competed against 14 of the nation’s best baggers, most of which she said were young enough to be her kids.

“How did they treat you in Vegas?” KTAB/KRBC asked Sparks.

“They did me dirty on the slots, but the rest of the time was good,” Sparks joked.

Although she didn’t win the top spot, Sparks said she feels famous back home. Her regular customers at Market Street have stopped to congratulate her on her win whenever they can.

“I love our customers here, they are so nice and I know like almost all of them,” Sparks expressed.

She added that she is happy to be home in the Lone Star state, where she holds the best bagger title.

“I wanted to win so bad cuz nobody from Texas has won since 1987 and like, the Cowboys have even won since then. But I’m going back next year and I’m gonna win,” Sparks explained.

For placing second, Sparks received a $5,000 prize and she said she intends to return to the competition as soon as possible.