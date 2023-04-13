ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Public speaking can be nerve-wracking for many, but for students at the Texas Leadership Charter Academy of Abilene, giving speeches and presentations to professionals is their normal.

Nine-year-old Rose Cano is one of many students participating in leadership day.

“Leadership means is like be kind be respectful. You will know how to be a leader and it will help you whenever you are older,” said Rose.

According to TLCA elementary school principal Stacy Willhelm, leadership day is a way for students to practice their professional skills.

“It gives our students a chance to give a tour of our campus and talk about what their learning in the classroom and how they’re applying the leadership skills that their learning every day to their lives”, expressed Willhelm.

Teaching future generations about leadership is something Principal Willhelm said is crucial to do from a young age.

“It’s just life habits that we want to teach them that are important. It might be learning kindness on the playground at school, how to treat others, and how to just make good choices,” shared Willhelm.

From hanging up decorations to preparing food for guests, the entire event was planned by the students.

“Their speeches, they plan the agenda. They do probably 90% of the planning for this event,” said Willhelm.

As for the students, Rose said she was nervous to give her speech, but she was able to get over her fear of public speaking.

“I was so excited to say it in front of people then once it started happening, I was like okay little nervous but that’s okay I’m going to try my best,” expressed Rose.

Principal Willhelm said events like this can prepare students for life after graduation.

