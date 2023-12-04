STAMFORD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Stamford Veterans are asking for help as their local VFW reports a decline in membership and participation.

Stamford’s Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) post is a nonprofit which advocates for Veterans. For many Vets, VFW posts like Stamford’s has become something of a second home.

“When the Vets come in and want to talk, we’re here and we’ll listen all day every day,” Marty Herron, bar manager of VFW 9179 explained.

Army Veteran Steve Clayton told KTAB/KRBC he’s been a member for around 50 years, joining after serving in the Vietnam War. Over the tenure of his membership, Clayton said the number of his fellow Veterans seen around VFW 9179 has decreased significantly.

“The post has been open for 75 years, so I’ve been here for the majority of it, and it really upsets me that we don’t have more members participating anymore, which keeps the VFW going,” said Clayton.

Clayton said he’s had both the pleasure and heartbreak of seeing many friends come and go through the VFW’s doors, “I miss a lot of my old friends.”

Bar manager of 15 years, Herron, said her passion for Veteran affairs was instilled into her at a young age. Before moving into her position at Stamford’s VFW, she ran the post in Snyder, and her mother before her.

The VFW has something of a “Cheers” sort of feeling to it, Herron said. When you walk through the door, you’re sure to get a warm greeting.

Although the post earns money through the “Canteen,” a kind of homonym for a place where military members can go for refreshments and entertainment, the canteen dries up pretty quickly these days. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, Herron said more people are staying home as a result of economic standing. So, funds from the canteen are pointed in the direction of bills and donations to local Veteran organizations, which stretches just as far as it can.

“Everyday I’m scared,” Herron revealed. “If things don’t change, we can’t continue like this. It will be a shame not only for the people [who] come out here for the carteen part of it, but there will be a lot of people who don’t get our donations and our time.”

For Clayton, an uptick in membership would mean the most to him, “Us few older guys that are left. we can’t do as much for the community like we used to.”

But is it just a lack of interest in foreign war Vets that’s led to the membership decline at VFW 9179? This Vet says no.

“I think [the] VFW is going to have to change our bylaws to be a member to start with. American Legions are having problems too, and its different criteria. We just don’t have as many foreign wars like we used to, so therefore we don’t have as many foreign war Veterans,” Clayton spelled out.

VFW post 9179 told KTAB/KRBC that while you need to have served in a foreign war to be a member of the post, you don’t have to meet that criteria to become a member of its canteen.