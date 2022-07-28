ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – It was March 2020 when Officer Mary Guitar with the Abilene Police Department (APD) was attacked while on-duty. In a public Abilene City Council meeting Thursday, Officer Guitar was granted paid extended leave due to extensive post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Officer Guitar responded to a robbery at a convenience store on 2400 block of S 1st Street March 18, 2020. There, she was met by a robbery suspect who attacked her, according to Officer Guitar’s attorney, Zach Horn.

“I’m sure you can imagine the trauma a large criminal suspect, trying to beat the life out of your partner, being in a fight for your life over your gun, getting punched and stabbed in the head and face,” Horn said on the officer’s behalf.

While Officer Guitar’s physical injuries did heal, she was left with PTSD and a chemical dependency.

According to Chief of Police, Chief Marcus Dudley, that dependency was why he asked the City of Abilene to not grant her the leave. It was also revealed in the meeting that Officer Guitar had taken 17 months of paid leave and 11 months of desk duty, in the 28 months since the event.

“I think it’s important that we point out all the things that the City has done up to this point, and why we’ve come to this point where we have to do something different,” said Chief Dudley.

KTAB/KRBC spoke further with Horn after the City Council meeting. He said Officer Guitar is now one year sober, and she credits that success to an addiction and PTSD treatment center called Warriors Heart.

Councilmembers decided, in a 4-3 vote, to give Officer Guitar four additional months of 100% line-of-duty pay.