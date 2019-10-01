Improvements resume at Taylor Co. Expo Center

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Now that the West Texas Fair and Rodeo is over, work has resumed on the improvements at the Taylor County Expo Center.

The steel frame is going up for the Taylor County Expo Arena with a new and permanent dirt floor for events like rodeos, auctions and even the monster trucks.

This new arena will be able to hold $5,500 people with fixed seating, which is 500 more than the current coliseum with the ability to expand with more seating on the floor.

The estimated cost of $14 million is being paid for with phase 3 of the 2016 bond election, with the total project cost estimated at $55 million.