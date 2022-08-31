ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Texas DPS Sergeant Marc Couch might be new to Abilene and the Big Country but when it comes to law enforcement he is not.

In 32 years of serving and protecting communities throughout West Texas, Couch makes his way to Abilene and the Big Country after serving three years with Texas DPS in El Paso.

“We’re excited about being in the area,” said Couch. “The Big Country is just a beautiful place to live.”

Although border towns are prone to experiencing similar dilemmas of human and drug trafficking, Couch says there’s a significant difference between the border town of El Paso and others such as McAllen and Del Rio.

“The problems are different down there because it’s wide open and a lot of the border crossing enter into a city where there is structure and infrastructure and roadways where people can get to them and then transport people out quickly. It’s different,” said Couch.

” Down there in the Del Rio sector all the way to the Big Bend sector now you’re looking at vast desert areas. If you cross the border down there and you don’t have enough food or water you’re going to die in about three days.”

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the agency encountered 207,416 undocumented migrants at the U.S. Mexico border in June. The statistic was the most-ever amount of undocumented migrants recorded for a month of June but on the other hand, was 14 percent fewer than in May of this year. The June statistic raises the question if there is a benefit to a border wall.

“You have fences at your home. You have a locked door at your house,” said Couch. “The reason why we don’t leave our doors open is how do you screen who walks in and out? How do you know who’s coming in and out and when?”

In July, the U.S. Border Patrol seized 2,100 pounds of fentanyl up from the 640 pounds seized in June. Manufactured in China, and then trafficked across the U.S. Mexico border, the synthetic opioid considered to be more potent than morphine is one of the most threatening drugs to American society. What cocaine was to the United States in the 1980s, Fentanyl is to this country in our modern era.

In comparison to a penny, Sergeant Couch showed what a lethal dose of fentanyl (2 milligrams) looks like which also is about the same size as the led tip of a sharpened pencil.

“If that’s what it takes to kill you somewhere under that is the part that it will take to get you high,” said Couch. “A kilo of fentanyl could gross for you and a pill press around half a million dollars.”

When used for medical purposes and mixed by medical professionals, fentanyl can be utilized as a highly effective pain-relieving drug, but as Sergeant Couch describes it’s when the drug is manufactured to resemble other drugs like oxycodone and Adderall it becomes very dangerous.

“When it comes across the border it’s going into a pill press and they’re labeling it to look like the pill you normally take,” said Couch.

In addition to disguising fentanyl as other drugs, Sergeant Couch describes where the fentanyl is manufactured and how it’s making its way into the U.S. as being an extreme danger to American society.

“Fentanyl is being moved across because it’s that kind of weight, it’s that easy to sell, and there’s a lot of money in it,” said Couch. “In a way, we’re fighting a war. Fentanyl comes from China. China is going to take down this country if we’re not careful. There won’t be a shot fired. It will be from the inside out.”

Watch the full interview with Sergeant Couch as he describes border security and the ongoing war on drugs along the U.S. Mexican border.