Inches of snow expected to fall as winter weather impacts the Big Country

(KTAB/KRBC) – Most of the Big Country continues to be under a Winter Storm Warning that is set to expire by 6:00 a.m. Friday.

The entire region will see what starts as freezing rain and sleet this morning that will change over to all snow by the afternoon hours. Accumulations of 4-7 inches are possible west of the Abilene area while most of the Big Country will see close to 3-5 inches.



Western sections of the Big Country will begin to see the snowfall as we get past the noon hour today, as the area of snow will slowly shift east and reach San Angelo and Sweetwater by the noon hour. In these areas, look for more concentrated problems with travel. East of this area you will still find wintry weather with more of a mix and patchy spots of ice on bridges and overpasses.



Later this afternoon, the areas of snow will begin to spread more eastward towards Abilene, Menard, and Coleman. As the afternoon wears on, travel will become more difficult.



Road conditions will be very bad through the entire area all of tonight and also very dangerous. You are encouraged to stay home and avoid all travel if possible, but if you travel, please make sure you allow plenty of time to reach your destination. Also, make sure you share your travel plans this New Years Eve with your family and make sure you check the latest details on travel conditions and weather forecasts for your area.

