ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Most of the Big Country has been hoping and praying for rain in the past few months, and those wishes could soon come true. According to meteorologists, potential for storms will increase over the weekend. While the storm chances aren’t expected to be enough to bust the drought, some fire and weather officials say it could be enough to cause flash floods in areas heavily damaged by recent grass fires.

“We didn’t have our popup shower season, so I think mother nature is finally making up for it in one week’s period,” Meteorologist Pete Beretta said.

The hope, according to Beretta, is to see an even and gradual shower – rather than an intense storm over any specific area – to bring even saturation to the dry ground.

“That burn scar is a lot of fresh carbon, and that carbon is a little bit water repellent,” Beretta explained. “It’s sitting on top of the sand, so the vegetation’s not there and nothing’s there to accept the rain.”

Because of those burn scars, flash floods could ensue if a burned area receives too much rain too quickly.

“Potential for a flash flood is certainly higher. Additionally, debris being caught up in that flood from the burn scar is another concern,” Texas A&M Forest Service Wild and Urban Interface Coordinator, Stuart Morris detailed.

“General rule for burn scar flooding is more than a half-an-inch in one hour… And I’m not seeing that,” added Beretta.

Those who are near land that was charred as a result of the Mesquite Heat or Eastland Complex Fires would be wise to keep an eye out for rushing water as storms approach. Morris told KTAB/KRBC all should continue to keep fire safety in mind, as a few wet days will not be enough to call off any danger of wildfire.

“Exercise caution because the danger is still there,” Morris encouraged. “Even though it may be reduced, it’s definitely not a time to get complacent.”