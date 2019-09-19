Indicted: Abilene 10-year-old says dad hits him when he’s drunk, asks police for help

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man arrested after his 10-year-old son asked police for help because his dad would get drunk and hit him has been indicted.

Robert Lane, 55, was indicted Thursday for Injury to a Child in connection to the incident, which occurred in February of 2019.

Court documents state police responded to a disturbance in progress at Lane’s home and found him and the child’s mother intoxicated.

The child then came into the room and told Lane ‘you scare me’ and ‘you hit me’ before turning to the officer and saying ‘help me’, the documents reveal.

During a subsequent interview, the child sad Lane would get drunk and hit him and described multiple incidents where Lane would hit him on the head for no reason. Several of these incidents took place just in the last week.

The documents state the investigator observed bruising on the child’s head and ear.

When asked about the allegations, the documents state Lane, “denied hitting his son but admitted that he gets drunk and could have hit him without remembering.”

