Indicted: Abilene brothers accused of sexually assaulting, strangling child together

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two Abilene brothers accused of sexually assaulting and strangling a child together have been indicted.

Isaac Flores and Isaiah Cristan were both indicted Thursday for Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child in connection to an incident which was under investigation in May.

Court documents state a child under the age of 14 told detectives she met the brothers on social media earlier that month, and they arranged a meeting, despite knowing the child’s age.

The brothers picked the child up and took her to their home, where they gave her alcohol then sexually assaulted her, according to the documents.

“She was sexually assaulted multiple times in various rooms inside the residence with both suspected parties,” the documents reveal.

The child also told detectives Flores held her arms behind her back while Cristan strangled her.

Flores and Cristan were identified by their social media accounts and when contacted by police, their mother verified the identifies.

Investigators searched the boys’ home on Chacahlaca Lane to find evidence related to this crime, including clothing, bodily fluids, hairs, fibers, condoms, condom wrappers, alcohol, shot glasses, cell phones, personal papers, and more.

It’s unknown what exactly was seized.

