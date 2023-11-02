TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Matthew Haynes, an Abilene man accused of killing another man who his girlfriend was allegedly also seeing, was officially charged with Murder Thursday.

According to court documents, Mackenzie Chastang was found dead of a gunshot wound inside a South Abilene apartment on Saturday, October 14.

Haynes was promptly arrested, and was held in Taylor County Jail on a half-million dollar bond.

On Thursday, the 42nd District Court Grand Jury indicted Haynes on a Murder charge.