TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Sixto Torres, the man accused of killing 19-year-old Bernardo Aguilar in February, was indicted by a Taylor County grand jury Thursday.

Torres was formally charged with murder, after shooting Aguilar near Coronado’s Camp in Tuscola on the morning of February 12, then leaving the scene of the crime.

Read KTAB/KRBC’s initial report here.

Torres remains in the Taylor County Jail on the following charges: