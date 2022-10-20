TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man, who was arrested in August for injuring a peace officer while they were attempting to arrest him, was formally charged Thursday with Assault of a Peace Officer and two counts of Evading Arrest.

Andrew Womack was arrested Friday, August 12 when a victim and a witness called police about Womack damaging a car in the 4600 block of Coachlight Road, around 4:00 in the morning.

Taylor County Sheriff’s Office: Andrew Womack (Aug. 12, 2022)

According to police reports, Womack became aggressive when officers with the Abilene Police Department (APD) asked to him to show his hands, and even told police he would not cooperate with them. The reporting officer said they warned Womack he would be shot.

At some point, officers were able to get close enough to the suspect to put him in handcuffs, but Womack attempted to run, and hopped a fence.

Police said nonlethal deterrents would not work because of Womack’s clothing, which is when an officer tackled him to the ground. He allegedly fought the officers as they struggled to subdue him and get him in handcuffs.

During his arrest, he kicked officers as they walked him to a squad car – resulting in the ‘minor injury’ of a peace officer.

APD reports included that alcohol was, indeed, a factor in his actions.

Womack was originally arrested in the early morning hours that Friday for Criminal Mischief, Resisting Arrest, two counts of Felony Assault of a Peace Officer, Evading Arrest with Prior Conviction and Public Intoxication. His official charges Thursday include Assault of a Peace Officer and the two counts of Evading Arrest.

Andrew Womack continues to be held in the Taylor County Jail on bonds totaling more than $30,000.