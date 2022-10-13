TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene tattoo artist was indicted, or formally charged, by a Taylor County grand jury Thursday – a rather quick turnaround since being arrested not even a week-and-a-half earlier.

Kevin Bostick, a tattoo artist at Happy Dragon Tattoo on South 14th Street, was arrested Tuesday, October 4 after two women reported that he had sexually assaulted them while tattooing them.

A third victim came forward Monday about Bostick’s assault towards her while in the tattoo chair.

Abuse allegations date back to May 2020, but there may be more victims from over Bostick’s career at Happy Dragon.

Bostick was arrested by Taylor County for Class A Indecent Assault, when the third victim reported him on October 10. He was released the same day on a $2,000 bond.