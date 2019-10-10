Indicted: Trio accused of stealing car, setting it on fire

Valentin Valdez (left), Francisco Rivas-Guayacan (center), and Hilbert John Cortez, Sr. were indicted on four charges Thursday.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A Taylor County grand jury indicted three men on four charges each, including arson, burglary, and theft.

According to court documents, 37-year-old Valentin Valdez, of Tye, 40-year-old Francisco Ruben Rivas-Guayacan and 44-year-old Hilbert John Cortez, Sr., both of Abilene, were indicted on Thursday for charges from an incident in late January.

Court documents state the three men forced their way into a home and demanded that the resident move out on Jan. 29. When the resident refused to leave, the three men attacked him by hitting him in the face and head.

The man fled his home for a few hours, and when he returned, he found his wallet, phone, and car were missing. Police later found his vehicle fully engulfed in flames in the 1500 block of Anson Road, the documents state.

The three men have been indicted on charges of engaging in criminal activity, burglary of a habitation, arson, and theft.