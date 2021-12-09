INDICTED: Man accused of stabbing another man to death at Abilene drug rehab facility

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – 18-year-old Giovanta Martinez, the man accused of stabbing another man to death at Rise Discipleship Home in Abilene, was indicted Thursday on murder charges.

Martinez was arrested Wednesday, November 24 at the drug and addiction recovery center in Abilene’s Original Town North neighborhood.

Martinez is accused of stabbing Matthew Fouse, 42, of Lubbock, to death at the rehab facility.

This is an ongoing investigation, KTAB/KRBC will update as information becomes available.