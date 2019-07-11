Indicted: Registered sex offender in Abilene allegedly used social media to send explicit photo to child

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A registered sex offender in Abilene accused of using social media to send sexually explicit pictures to a child while he was on probation has been indicted.

Jaime Cruz, 23, was indicted Thursday for Possession of Child Pornography with Intent to Promote. He’s being held in the Taylor County Jail on a $150,000 bond.

Court documents state a probation officer visited Cruz at his home in Taylor County to look through his phone in January of 2019. Cruz had been on probation for multiple child sex crimes in Eastland County since November.

During the phone search, the documents state the probation officer found a SnapChat account, two Instagram accounts, a TiK Tok account, and a Facebook account that Cruz hadn’t registered with law enforcement, which is a stipulation of his probation.

Cruz also admitted to sending a sexually explicit photograph and messages to a 12-year-old child on Instagram in December, one month after his probation began, according to the documents, which state detectives retrieved a sexually explicit video of this child from Cruz’s phone.

