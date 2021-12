Gabriel Hall has been charged with Murder in connection to the death of Carlos Veliz, Jr.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Sachse man was newly indicted, or formally charged, in connection to an Abilene homicide over the summer.

Gabriel Hall was indicted by Taylor County’s 350th Grand Jury Thursday, for the murder of 33-year-old Carlos Veliz, Jr.

Veliz was found in the parking lot of a convenience store on ES 11th Street on August 31st, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Since Hall’s arrest in October, he has remained in the Taylor County Jail.

