Individual at Wylie West Junior High tests positive for COVID-19

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A person at Wylie West Junior High School has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the district.

That person’s identity is not being released due to privacy restrictions.

“Today we received notification that an individual at Wylie West Junior High has tested positive for COVID-19,” read a letter to Wylie West JH staff and parents from Superintendent Joey Light. “We are in contact with the Taylor County Health Department and will take the steps necessary to protect the health of our students and staff.”

No other information on the person was released.

In the letter to staff and parents, the district stressed not coming to school if a person is displaying COVID-19 symptoms.

Wylie ISD started school on Wednesday, both in the classroom and online.

Officials said the school will now be deep cleaned and sanitized before operations continue on Monday.

Click here to see the full letter to parents and staff.

To see Wylie ISD’s full reopening plan, including protocol of dealing with positive COVID-19 cases, click here.