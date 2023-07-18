ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene boutiques have been facing the impact of inflation, putting local owners in a dilemma of either raising their prices or losing money for the store. However, some local boutique owners have said the stores are surviving because of how committed many residents are to shopping local.

Addie Helms has owned Addie’s Boutique for eight years, but she said this year has been a bit more difficult than most.

“People are having to be intentional with the way they are spending their money,” Helms said.

Not only are customers budgeting differently, but Helms told KTAB/KRBC inflation has also raised wholesale prices.

“I would say my costs have increased 3 to 6%, 3 to 7, which doesn’t sound like much until you’re talking about buying, you know, 150 pieces of something,” explained Helms.

Another Abilene boutique owner, Karson Tutt (of Karson’s in Downtown Abilene), recently appeared on local podcast “Reganomics,” hosted by freshman Abilene City Councilmember Blaise Regan, to talk about the same thing.

“So, a shirt I used to buy for $8 and sell for $16, because you try to double it, is now selling from them for $16, and I have to sell for $32,” Tutt told Regan on this podcast.

One Abilene shopper supports these owners’ claims that shoppers are being more careful with spending. After losing some weight recently, Shannon Cox said she can’t afford to buy an all new wardrobe.

“It’s easier to buy the resale clothes than starting all over every single time,” expanded Cox. “I sell here, too. So, whenever I sell, I make some money to reinvest into my wardrobe.”

The owner of the resale boutique Cox frequents is Jayme’s Boutique Upscale Resale. Its owner, Jayme Delay, told KTAB/KRBC her store’s seen an uptick in customers who say they come to their store to make and save money.

“If someone wants to make some pocket change or what not, with this being a consignment store, we have that ability to where it’s a 50-50 cut,” Delay detailed. “Here, you’ll pay like a third to a half of the original price.”

So, with cheaper options like this, how exactly are other local boutiques surviving?

The owner of a 40-year-old boutique in town, Laura Weber (of Laura’s Boutique), said the answer really is no secret.

“People support us. They want us in this business,” delighted Weber. “We couldn’t stay in business if it weren’t for them.”

Most Abilene residents, according to Weber, do their best to shop local to help keep their lights on. Helms said the same, even getting emotional while talking about it.

“The folks who shopped with me would come in and buy a gift certificate just to keep me afloat,” Helms added. “They are not customers. They are friends.”

Some of the owners say they are hopeful the rise in prices won’t last forever, but they are thankful to be in Abilene while the prices are high.