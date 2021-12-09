Infrastructure upgrades coming to 12 Abilene ISD campuses

ABILENE Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene ISD Board of trustees voted unanimously Monday to award Schneider Electric with a contract that aims to improve energy conservation at 12 of the district’s campuses.

“So the premise behind this work is that you’re upgrading to much more energy efficient systems,” says AISD Superintendent Dr. David Young.

Lighting, HVAC systems, windows, and building automation will be upgraded across Abilene High, Cooper, Craig, Madison, Mann, The Woodson Center, Shotwell Stadium, One AISD Center, Long Early Learning, Alcorta Elementary, Stafford Elementary, and Crockett Head Start, all with the goal of saving money by replacing outdated infrastructure.

“So upgrading windows and seals, building automated controls, and then LED lighting upgrades” Dr. Young says.

This means replacing single-pane windows with temperature and energy conserving ones, new control systems for heating and cooling to cut down on daily operation costs, and LED lighting on the interior and exterior of student and faculty facilities.

According to Dr. Young, the project has a $28.8 million price tag, of which AISD will pay only $7.8 million out of the district’s $40 million in unassigned fund balance.

That leaves $20 million, which they look to cover with a municipal lease finance.

The project is proposed to pay for itself by saving upwards of $8.1 million in energy costs and by avoiding the cost of replacing the district’s current equipment when it breaks down the line.

“To say that we don’t have an air conditioner older than 15 years in Abilene ISD would not be accuratem” said Dr. Young.

Now that money can be put back into the school, rather than being used to patch it along in the future.

“When you take that into consideration, over the life of the project, the district actually comes out between $5 to $6 million to the good,” Dr. Young says.