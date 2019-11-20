Insurance agents: most kitchen fires happen on Thanksgiving

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Thanksgiving is just around the corner, and while many people may be thinking about the turkey, stuffing and mashed potatoes, State Farm agents in the Key City are reminding you to be safe while cooking.

According to State Farm officials, Thanksgiving is the number one day for kitchen fires, and the State of Texas is ranked sixth in the nation for most kitchen fires.

Insurance agent Glynn Walker warns residents to check with their agent to make sure their policy covers replacement costs and temporary living.

“The average kitchen fire or house fire costs $45,000; so that’s some significant damage. Not to mention being put out of your home, just the inconvienence and the risk of bodily injury and harm, that’s just something no one wants to face.”

Walker also wants to remind residents that the best way to prevent a kitchen fire is to have someone watching the food at all times.