CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — It’s expected to be a record-breaking holiday shipping season, as fewer people shop for Christmas in-store and more take to online shopping.
Plus, UPS and FedEx are helping get the COVID-19 vaccine distributed across the country.
To get your gifts where they need to be under the tree on December 25, we put together this shipping deadline guide:
One notable exclusion: Amazon. The company hasn’t published its holiday shipping deadlines.
It’s important to note there is a lot of fine print on the shipper’s websites.
If you’re looking to ship UPS Ground, you have to use a calculator on the carrier’s website to figure out the deadline. FedEx said to check back often to see if there are changes.
- INTERACTIVE: When is the last day to ship a package in time for Christmas?
- Little-known Texas-based company gets scrutiny over hack, stock sales
- Inmates facing big virus risks not near top of vaccine lists
- Man with chainsaw steals McDonald’s meal, chases manager in parking lot
- When manager found mom and 5 kids living in vacant apartment, she didn’t call police. She helped