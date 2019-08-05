Interest in Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events course spikes after El Paso and Dayton mass shootings

TYE, Texas (KTAB) – Although the Big Country may lie hours away from El Paso, more than a thousand miles from Dayton, the effects are felt here. Chief Jay Strong with the Tye Police Department offering up prayers, but also offering a way to keep safe, a course in Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events.

Chief Strong posted to Facebook asking about interest in the course taught by Alton L. Pitman and in less than a day it already had close to 40 responses of people interested in taking the course to prepare for events like these.

“That individual doesn’t care about you. They only care about how many people they can kill and hurt and it’s ultimately up to us to save our own lives in those circumstances when the police haven’t gotten there,” CRASE Instructor Alton Pitman said.

Pitman has been teaching the CRASE course for years and says lesson one is to be aware of your surroundings.

“When you walk into a room don’t just walk in and be oblivious to what’s going on around you, look around. When you sit down at a restaurant sit down with your back away from the wall or away from the doorway that way you can see what’s coming in,” Pitman said.

Then he teaches the importance of Avoid, Deny and Defend. Avoid means to get away from the shooter if possible. Deny means to stop the threat from getting to you.

“If you can’t get away then you barricade yourself in a room to deny that access and prepare to fight if that guy tries to fight in but if they’re delayed in getting into that room that gives the first responders the opportunity to get there and eliminate that threat,” Pitman said.

Then, if the time comes, be prepared to defend yourself.

“That means I fight as dirty as I have to in order to save my life and the lives of my loved ones and my friends around me,” Pitman said.

At the end of the day, it’s better to have a plan and not need it than to need it and not have it.

Pitman is still planning the course dates with Tye and Merkel. To learn more about the CRASE course you can visit avoiddenydefend.org