113-year-old woman survives two world wars, Spanish flu — and now coronavirus

Spain’s oldest woman has survived coronavirus.

Maria Branyas is 113-years-old and may have become the oldest survivor of COVID-19.

Branyas contracted the virus shortly after her family visited her in March to celebrate her 113th birthday.

Branyas says she now feels fine, but has “The same minor annoyances that anyone can have.”

Over the course of her long life, Branyas has lived through two world wars as well as the 1918 flu pandemic, which killed more than 50 million people around the world.

